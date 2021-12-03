Boost for basthis: 32 Dawakhanas to be opened today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thirty Two new Basthi Dawakhanas (Health and Wellness Centres) for the poor and weaker sections in GHMC limits will be inaugurated on Friday in different parts of the city. These will be in addition to the 226 that are functional in the city. All Basthi Dawakhanas are mapped in the ‘MY GHMC’ app.

Work on another seven Basthi Dawakhanas is in progress, and space has been identified for construction of 35 more of these primary healthcare centres. It’s expected to be completed in the next two months. Meanwhile, officials said that 50 more Basthi Dawakhanas are in the planning stage. Once these are functional, the city would have a total of 350 Basthi Dawakhanas. Services like OPD consultation, tele-consultation, basic lab diagnosis, treatment of acute simple illness, immunisation services, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for anaemia, non communicable diseases such as BP and blood sugar etc are provided in these clinics.