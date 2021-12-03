Cash only was socialite Shilpa’s scam mantra

Priya Rathnam By

HYDERABAD: Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadrshini who lodged a complaint against Shilpa Chowdary is not the only high-profile personality who fell prey to her sugar-coated real estate schemes. In the name of hosting parties, Shilpa slowly built contacts and lured many women including one from a High Court judge’s family, a film producer’s daughter and a close relative of a senior Telangana police officer. Also among those scammed is an acclaimed character actor from a top Tollywood family.

It is also learnt that Shilpa Chowdary’s fashion designer is being questioned about the former’s lavish lifestyle. Shilpa and Srinivas Prasad would only accept cash from their victims and strictly avoided online and bank payments.

The two bank accounts that were frozen by police, also did not show any huge funds. It is yet to be revealed if the siphoned amount was invested in plots and properties, which could answer many questions about the modus operandi of the socialite couple. Sources say that Shilpa was planning to settle abroad with all the ill-gotten money, but postponed it due to her home production movie Sehari which is set to release in February 2022.

A posh lifestyle with pricey outfits, organising glitzy kitty parties where expensive Scotch and wine flowed was Shilpa’s bait for her victims. Women from star families and business houses were floored by her lifestyle and glib talk.

However, only a few have filed actual police complaints. Most of the victims are simply telling the police officials orally as to how they were swindled.

Many fear that their image would be tarnished in social circles and some others are simply ashamed to have been associated with a criminal.

Meanwhile, a city court on Thursday dismissed Shilpa’s bail plea granting Narsingi police two-day custody of the socialite. It however granted bail to her husband Srinivas Prasad. He was immediately remanded in another case registered against the couple at Narsingi police station.

