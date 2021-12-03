STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC rejigs its Town Planning wing with focus on TS-bPASS 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reorganised its Town Planning Wing with functional cells.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:52 AM

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reorganised its Town Planning Wing with functional cells. Among the cells reorganised are the Planning and Policy Cell, Development Cell, Heritage Cell, Urban Information System-Digital Door Numbering Cell.

This was done to facilitate the self-certification approval system and post verification by multi-disciplinary teams in line with the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) rules. 

According to the GHMC, the Planning and Policy Cell will look into preparation of detailed planning schemes, local area planning, building rules and regulations etc. Local area plans are being prepared for fast growing areas to identify critical issues and suggest suitable measures to address those issues.

The Development Cell will look into road widening, land acquisition, slip and link roads. The cell has been created at each Zonal Commissioner Office level and would exclusively work on road and nala widening. One Deputy City Planner is posted in each zone to look after road widening. The cell will look after the entire task of acquisition of land for road widening, formation of new link and slip roads and for nala widening.

For Special Projects, Heritage, Lake Development, implementation of Land Pooling Schemes, the government has issued orders constituting Heritage committees at three levels. Accordingly, the Telangana State Heritage Authority (TSHA) will be set up at the State level, District Heritage and Precincts Committee (DHPC) for each district (except GHMC area) at the district level. Urban Information System-Digital Door Numbering, GIS: A separate cell has been set up for preparation of updated GIS base map and digital door numbering under Director (Planning). 

A comprehensive GIS base map is being prepared for the entire city using latest satellite imageries procured from NRSA. There are 54 layers in the base map such as roads, land use, buildings, layouts, nalas, lakes, parks, green areas, administrative boundaries, dumping yards, public utilities etc. The updated GIS base map will help in decision making in revenue, planning and engineering sections.

