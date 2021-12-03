STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 8 crore granted for Neera plant

The Finance Department released Rs 8 crore to set up a Neera processing plant and collection centres at Nandanam village in Yadadri Bhongiri District under Neera Policy Scheme.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance Department released Rs 8 crore to set up a Neera processing plant and collection centres at Nandanam village in Yadadri Bhongiri District under Neera Policy Scheme. There would be an additional four collection centres. This is the first such plant in Telangana. The Neera policy was announced in 2019 to enhance not only the dignity of the workers but also to promote the traditional drink. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp