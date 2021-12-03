Rs 8 crore granted for Neera plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance Department released Rs 8 crore to set up a Neera processing plant and collection centres at Nandanam village in Yadadri Bhongiri District under Neera Policy Scheme. There would be an additional four collection centres. This is the first such plant in Telangana. The Neera policy was announced in 2019 to enhance not only the dignity of the workers but also to promote the traditional drink.