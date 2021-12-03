STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman booked under POCSO for molesting 14-year-old nephew in Hyderabad

She then used the recorded video to blackmail the boy.

Published: 03rd December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman accused of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old nephew was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.

Banjara Hills police said the accused, who is from Bengaluru, assaulted the boy, who studies in class 9, multiple times. She had also allegedly taken him to a lodge and even recorded a video of the act with the help of her ex-husband. She then used the recorded video to blackmail the boy.

The victim then stole his mother’s gold ornaments and Rs 6 lakh in cash and reportedly gave it to the accused so that she may delete the video. The incident came to light when the boy’s mother found the gold ornaments are missing. Upon questioning the boy, he revealed the details. A case was registered with Banjara Hills police station and is currently under investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad child abuse
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp