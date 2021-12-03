Woman booked under POCSO for molesting 14-year-old nephew in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman accused of sexually assaulting her 14-year-old nephew was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday.

Banjara Hills police said the accused, who is from Bengaluru, assaulted the boy, who studies in class 9, multiple times. She had also allegedly taken him to a lodge and even recorded a video of the act with the help of her ex-husband. She then used the recorded video to blackmail the boy.

The victim then stole his mother’s gold ornaments and Rs 6 lakh in cash and reportedly gave it to the accused so that she may delete the video. The incident came to light when the boy’s mother found the gold ornaments are missing. Upon questioning the boy, he revealed the details. A case was registered with Banjara Hills police station and is currently under investigation.