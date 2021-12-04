STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CCMB leads consortium sequencing for Omicron

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will be leading the consortium of labs that will be deployed to detect the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) will be leading the consortium of labs that will be deployed to detect the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Consortium was established four months ago with support the the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute and was able to sequence and detect the first two Omicron variants in Bengaluru within four days of receiving the samples. 

These two variants were detected by the Bengaluru team of National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in collaboration with Strand Life Sciences and BBMP in a matter of just four days. “Professor Satyajit Mayor from NCBS conveyed the information to local and national authorities and the Indian government released a statement on the afternoon of December 2, within four days of receiving the samples,” said a statement from CCMB, highlighting the consortium’s efforts.

Dr Rakesh Mishra at the CCMB said, “The consortium is continuously monitoring the situation in all four cities and has upscaled its efforts to sequence as many samples as possible.” Apart from CCMB and NCBS, the consortium includes CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi and Pune Knowledge Cluster, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER) and CSIR- National Chemical Laboratory Pune.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad CCMB Omicron variant
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp