Hyderabad teen kills self over low marks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old Intermediate second year student ended his life at Malaysian Township, KPHB, on Thursday, allegedly due to academic pressure. The boy was found dead at his residence. His mother is a judge and father a doctor in a city hospital. His elder brother is also studying medicine. According to sources, his performance in the examinations held recently was below par and he had been upset ever since.

On Thursday, after his parents left for work, he had attended online classes. Later in the afternoon, when the domestic help came, she noticed him hanging from the staircase railing near their flat and alerted the neighbours. They rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead. His parents told the police that they had only told him to improve, but never expected that he would take such an extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)