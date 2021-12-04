STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shilpa in police custody, but a tough nut to crack

Police are finding that socialite-turned-scamster Shilpa Chowdary is a tough cookie and have not been able to obtain any information regarding the allegations against her.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are finding that socialite-turned-scamster Shilpa Chowdary is a tough cookie and have not been able to obtain any information regarding the allegations against her. Shilpa has been accused of taking crores of money from several high-profile citizens for her real estate schemes which were basically non-existent.

Narsingi police were granted a two-day custody of Shilpa though they sought a week. However, Shilpa immediately got a team of lawyers in place and so far, “her co-operation has been zero”, say police sources. 

The city court that granted a two-day custody for Shilpa Chowdary after Narsingi police sought seven days. They have not progressed in terms of cracking the  con-woman’s modus operandi.

Shilpa was moved from Chanchalguda jail to the Narsingi SOT office for further investigation on Friday. On day one, police say that Shilpa remained mum, refusing to answer any of their questions. Shilpa claimed that all the allegations against her were false though the police showed her that three cases had been registered against her. 

Sehari  actor too a victim?

Meanwhile, news circulated that Sehari actor Harsh Kanumalli had also given Shilpa money for a future collaboration. But this was were ruled out by the actor’s PR person. 

An official had said that one case each had been registered in Gachibowli and Madhapur police station by actor Harsh. This was however denied by the respective inspectors. Police are hoping that Shilpa will disclose a list of her victims and the crimes as well. They are still confused as to how she managed to keep her bank accounts clean of any these ill-gotten funds.

