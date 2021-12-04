STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana never gave proposals for new medical colleges: Centre

The Health Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Friday that Telangana has not submitted any proposal seeking new medical colleges under a Centrally-sponsored scheme.

Published: 04th December 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Ministry told the Lok Sabha on Friday that Telangana has not submitted any proposal seeking new medical colleges under a Centrally-sponsored scheme. The Health Ministry’s statement was in response to a question by MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. 

The Ministry stated that under the Centrally-sponsored scheme “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district / referral hospital”, the State government had not submitted any proposal for consideration. This scheme was currently in its third Phase and 75 new medical colleges have been allocated across the country so far, but none for Telangana.

Currently there are only 35 medical colleges, both private and government, in Telangana with a total of 5,240 MBBS seats and 2,337 PG seats. To the query of Uttam Kumar Reddy as to when the AIIMS-Bibinagar with become a super specialty hospital, the Ministry said that AIIMS, approved at cost of `1,028 crore, has a project completion deadline of 2024 and till now, only `28.16 crore has been released. 

Currently, there are two batches of students in the college — 2019 and 2020 — with 112 students and another 100 will be taken in the 2021 batch, for which counselling is delayed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana medical colleges
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp