Politicos pay respects to their Konijeti Rosaiah

CJI NV Ramana termed Rosaiah as a mass leader who always stayed in touch with people and resolved their problems apart from being an able administrator.

Published: 05th December 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As news about former united AP CM K Rosaiah spread, several VIPs and commoners alike gathered outside his Ameerpet residence to pay their respects.  CM K Chandrasekhar Rao placed a wreath on Rosaiah mortal remains and consoled members of the late ex-CM’s family. 

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also paid a visit and expressed his grief, terming Rosaiah’s demise as great loss. CJI Ramana termed Rosaiah as a mass leader who always stayed in touch with people and resolved their problems apart from being an able administrator. He described Rosaiah as one of the last politicians, who stood for values. 

While Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Rosaiah’s son over the phone and expressed her condolences. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. 
The other politicians who paid a visit include his successor as Chief Minister in undivided AP, N Kiran Kumar Reddy, Ministers T Harish Rao, V Srinivas Goud, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

He presented a record 16 Budgets

K Rosaiah set a record in the country by presenting 16 Budgets in the State Legislative Assembly. No other FM has presented 16 Budgets in any State. He presented 7 Budgets consecutively for seven financial years. While presenting the Budget on Feb 20, 2010, he said: “It is my privilege to present the Budget to this august house for the 16th time, although, it is my second in the present Assembly and first as CM.”

