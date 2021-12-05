STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman in Hyderabad ends life after tiff with husband over blouse

A 36-year old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house here after an argument with her tailor husband for not stitching a blouse as per her liking.

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 36-year old woman allegedly died by suicide at her house here after an argument with her tailor husband for not stitching a blouse as per her liking, police said on Sunday.

The woman, was found hanging at their house on Saturday, they said.

The woman reportedly quarrelled with her husband, a tailor after she did not like the stitching of a blouse for her by him and following an argument with him she seems to have felt hurt and resorted to the extreme step, a police official attached to Amberpet police station said.

The woman went inside a room and bolted its door from inside, and the door was subsequently forcibly opened, police said.

No suicide note was found.

A case was registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

