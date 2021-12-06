STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22-year-old student hangs self

A resident of Phase 9 in KPHB Colony, the deceased was a second-year degree student at a private college and also working part-time.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide in KPHB under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits late on Saturday. The police said that he had been facing some issues with his academics, which could have led to his death.

A resident of Phase 9 in KPHB Colony, the deceased was a second-year degree student at a private college and also working part-time. Friends of the deceased found him hanging from a ceiling fan and informed his uncle, who lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, the deceased took the extreme step supposedly due to academic stress, but his uncle also mentioned that there could be other reasons. The police registered a case and started investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

