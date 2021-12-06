22-year-old student hangs self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide in KPHB under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits late on Saturday. The police said that he had been facing some issues with his academics, which could have led to his death.

A resident of Phase 9 in KPHB Colony, the deceased was a second-year degree student at a private college and also working part-time. Friends of the deceased found him hanging from a ceiling fan and informed his uncle, who lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, the deceased took the extreme step supposedly due to academic stress, but his uncle also mentioned that there could be other reasons. The police registered a case and started investigation.

