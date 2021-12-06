In a case of drunk driving, speeding Porsche mows down two in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drunk driver in a speeding Porsche knocked down two persons at Banjara Hills road no 2 in the early hours of Monday, December 6, 2021.

The two victims Ayodhya Rai and Debendra Kumar Das, both working for a corporate hospital, died on the spot.

A case for drunken driving and overspeeding has been registered against the car driver and further investigation has begun, Banjara Hills police said. The driver has been taken into police custody.

The victims were returning home after completing work. As they were crossing the road, the Porsche, which was coming from Nagarjuna Circle and heading towards KBR park, hit them at high speed. As the vehicle was moving at very high speed, the victims flung in the air and landed at a distance on the road.

Alerted by passers-by, police rushed to the spot and started a probe.