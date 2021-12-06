New wine shop near Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital, residents stage protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Jaya Durga and Jay Laxmi Towers at New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, on Sunday, staged a protest and blocked the road opposing a wine shop near the residential apartments. The residents came out on the streets and blocked the stretch to Gandhi Hospital and Musheerabad in the evening.

According to the residents, a wine shop is coming up next to Gandhi Hospital and also places of worship surrounding it. Residents urged the authorities to relocate the wine shop from its designated location as it is highly unsafe for women and children as there is no alternative for them other than moving out.

Expressing his anger over the decision, a resident Dr. A Rajesh said that around 200 families live there and a bus stop and a dental hospital is located nearby. The Excise Department is looking for profits at the cost of the safety of women and children, he alleged.