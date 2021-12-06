Omicron fear: Hyderabad airport steps ups surveillance measures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has enhanced surveillance measures amid the fear of Omicron Covid variant.

As of December 5, a total of 1,443 passengers have arrived at the airport from at-risk countries and 13 passengers who were tested positive and have been shifted to TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) at Gachibowli.

As part of the measures, thermal scanners have been installed at all the arrival gates. Passengers can also pre-book their tests prior to arrival. “The RT–PCR test costs Rs 750 and the wait time for the results is 6 hours. The Rapid PCR test, on the other hand, costs RS 3,900 and the wait time for the results is 2 hours. Information has also been shared on the GHIAL social media platforms,” informed the airport authorities.

In order to assist and help with adequate manpower resources, GHIAL has extended support to the Airport Health Officer (APHO) and the State Health department, Passenger Service Associates have additionally been deputed (PSA) to help with documentation check during arrivals.

“As many as 12 flights in a week from the high-risk nations. British Airways operates 3 weekly direct flights while AI operates 2 weekly direct flights to London. Singapore Airlines operates thrice a week while Scoot operates 4 weekly direct flights to Singapore,” they added.