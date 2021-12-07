STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alert night cops nab Porsche devils in Jubilee Hills 

Ranjith Goud & Sai Soman who drove the car into an apartment cellar on Road No 5, Jubilee Hills aroused suspicion

Published: 07th December 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If not for the alert night patrolling staff Constable Satish and Home Guard Jitender Singh of Jubilee Hills police station, Ranjith Goud and his friend Sai Soman, accused in the drunken-driving accident at Road No 2, Banjara Hills, could have escaped. 

After hitting two persons, the duo sped away without even stopping to check the condition of the victims. To avoid being noticed by the police, they drove into Jubilee Hills, Road No 5 and parked the vehicle in an apartment cellar. 

While they were speeding towards the apartment, Satish and Jitender Singh, who were on night duty, noticed the Porsche was travelling in the wrong direction, at high speed. They found the car was damaged and followed it till the apartment. 

After the duo alighted from the car, they clicked a picture of the vehicle and shared it with the night officer of Jubilee Hills, informing him to check for any accidents in the area. By then, a message was communicated on the VHF sets about the accident on Road No 2, Banjara Hills. The duo then waited for Ranjith Goud and Sai Soman.

When Goud and Soman who came out of the apartment, they noticed the cops waiting outside and tried to speed away again. But Saitsh and Jitender Singh intercepted them for questioning. Initially, they duo denied any involvement in the accident, but later Goud came forward and admitted to their involvement. The cops immediately alerted Banjara Hills police and handed over the duo. 

Hyderabad porsche hit and run Hyderabad police
