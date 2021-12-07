Going easy and breezy

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nidhhi Agerwal loves to keep her style minimal yet chic. The Ismart Shankar actor gives CE a peek into what her wardrobe looks like, comfort wear, favourite brands and more

Favourite brands

The Savyasachi actor says she’s a hoarder and has a long list of favourites. “I love Chanel the most, I don’t think anybody can beat Chanel in terms of class.” She also lists Gucci and Alexander Wang as her favourites. When it comes to cosmetics, Nidhhi says they keep changing often. “There are probably no two favourites from the same brand, there’s so much competition with new brands entering the market every day, which is a good thing”

Lip balm love

Nidhhi can’t leave her home without a lip balm: “A good tinted lip balm, and I’m good to go”

Comfy wear

“I know it’s become trendy only now, but I’ve always loved lazing around in sweatshirts and tracks,” she says

Fashion inspiration

Nidhhi looks up to a lot of people in her life, her mother being the foremost. “I think my mother is extremely fashionable. She used to be a designer. I grew up watching her style and design for a lot of people.” In the entertainment field, she loves Blake Lively’s fashion choices

(Compiled by Rachel Dammala)