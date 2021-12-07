Hyderabad airport officials enhance safety checks at airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has enhanced safety measures following heightened risk of passengers from other countries bringing in the Omicron strain.

After the outbreak of Omicron, a total of 1,443 passengers have arrived from ‘at-risk’ countries, UK, S Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel.

As part of the measures, thermal scanners have been installed at all arrival gates. Passengers can also pre-book the test prior to arrival. “The RT-PCR test costs Rs 750 for a result within six hours. The Rapid PCR test costs Rs 3,900, with ensured results in two hours,” stated airport officials.

The airport has 12 flights in a week from the high-risk nations. British Airways has three weekly direct flights while AI has two direct flights to London. Singapore Airlines operates thrice a week.