Hyderabad airport officials enhance safety checks at airport

As part of the measures,  thermal scanners have been installed at all arrival gates. Passengers can also pre-book the test prior to arrival.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport (File Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has enhanced safety measures following heightened risk of passengers from other countries bringing in the Omicron strain. 

After the outbreak of Omicron, a total of 1,443 passengers have arrived from ‘at-risk’ countries, UK, S Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel. 

As part of the measures,  thermal scanners have been installed at all arrival gates. Passengers can also pre-book the test prior to arrival. “The RT-PCR test costs Rs 750 for a result within six hours. The Rapid PCR test costs Rs 3,900, with ensured results in two hours,” stated airport officials. 

The airport has 12 flights in a week from the high-risk nations. British Airways has three weekly direct flights while AI has two direct flights to London. Singapore Airlines operates thrice a week.

