Sub-Inspector, constable who tortured SC man in Telangana's Nalgonda suspended

An inquiry in the police torture by SP DTC Nalgonda Satish Chodagiri revealed that the cops had tortured Narsimhulu in the station.

Published: 08th December 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sub-Inspector Narsimhulu and constable Nagulmeera of Nalgonda II Town Police Station were placed under suspension on charges of torturing an SC man Royyala Srinivasulu, in connection with a land deal.

An inquiry in the police torture by SP DTC Nalgonda Satish Chodagiri revealed that the cops had tortured Narsimhulu in the station. Satish collected details from the victim, doctors who treated him and several other persons and concluded that the police personnel had indeed tortured Narsimhulu. 

Based on the report, AV Ranganath, Nalgonda SP recommended to VB Kamalasan Reddy, DIG, Hyderabad range for suspending both, following which the suspension orders were issued on Tuesday.

Testimonies from doctors and others used

SP DTC Nalgonda Satish Chodagiri collected details from the victim, doctors who treated him and several other persons and concluded that the police personnel had tortured Narsimhulu

