Customs officials seize over 7 kg gold from Sudanese passengers's rectum at Hyderabad airport
Published: 11th December 2021 01:00 AM | Last Updated: 11th December 2021 01:00 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Customs officials on Friday seized gold weighing over 7 kg valued approximately at Rs 3.6 crore from four Sudanese passengers who travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on a flight. Two female and an equal number of male Sudanese passengers were intercepted, a Customs release said.
"During Customs check, the said passengers were found to have gold bars and gold in paste form concealed inside their rectum, gold items totally weighing 7.3 kg valued at Rs.3.6 cr (approx)," it said. It added that the gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was in progress.