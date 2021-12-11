STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Customs officials seize over 7 kg gold from Sudanese passengers's rectum at Hyderabad airport

Two female and an equal number of male Sudanese passengers were intercepted at the Hyderabad airport.

Published: 11th December 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

The gold seized by customs at Hyderabad airport is valued approximately at Rs 3.6 crore

The gold seized by customs at Hyderabad airport is valued approximately at Rs 3.6 crore. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Customs officials on Friday seized gold weighing over 7 kg valued approximately at Rs 3.6 crore from four Sudanese passengers who travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on a flight. Two female and an equal number of male Sudanese passengers were intercepted, a Customs release said.

"During Customs check, the said passengers were found to have gold bars and gold in paste form concealed inside their rectum, gold items totally weighing 7.3 kg valued at Rs.3.6 cr (approx)," it said. It added that the gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad airport Customs Sudanese passengers
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp