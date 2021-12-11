Dog, suspected to be rabid, bites 18 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A stray dog, which is suspected to be rabid, attacked as many as 18 people, including many children, while they were moving on the street in Madhura Nagar of Khajaguda at around 8 pm on Thursday.

Sources say that the dog attacked a group of 30 children, who were playing in the locality. According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), an 11-year-girl, who was bitten by the dog and sustained serious injuries, was admitted to a private hospital and is in stable condition. Another seven, who received injuries, are also under treatment.

Parents of the injured children say that when some children went to a nearby shop, a dog suddenly rushed towards them to bite. Even after the adults in the vicinity got involved, the dog allegedly continued with the attack.

The GHMC is yet to catch the dog suspected of biting. Three teams from the veterinary wing were formed to trace the dog. Officials said that the dog is violent and extremely rapid. Despite 15 veterinary officials chasing the dog, they couldn’t catch it. The team carried on the search till Thursday night and continued on Friday.

Following the incident, the veterinary wing caught around 20 stray dogs and sterilised them under the Animal Birth Control Programme.

