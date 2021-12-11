Hyderabad: Four found with gold up their rectum, detained by customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, on Friday, detained four passengers, including two women and two Sudanese men, and seized 7.3 kg of gold, worth Rs 3.6 crore. The gold was being smuggled in form of bars and paste, which was hidden up their rectum, officials said.

Based on credible information, the passengers who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai were intercepted while passing through the customs check. On questioning, they initially denied carrying any dutiable goods. However, upon search, they admitted to having concealed gold in paste form inside their body. Further investigation is in process.