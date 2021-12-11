STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four found with gold up their rectum, detained by customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

The gold was being smuggled in form of bars and paste, which was hidden up their rectum, officials said. 

Published: 11th December 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling

( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, on Friday, detained four passengers, including two women and two Sudanese men, and seized 7.3 kg of gold, worth Rs 3.6 crore. The gold was being smuggled in form of bars and paste, which was hidden up their rectum, officials said. 

Based on credible information, the passengers who arrived by an Air India flight from Dubai were intercepted while passing through the customs check. On questioning, they initially denied carrying any dutiable goods. However, upon search, they admitted to having concealed gold in paste form inside their body. Further investigation is in process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp