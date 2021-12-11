STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Pay Rs 12/kWh for charging electric vehicles from April

By Sunny Baski
HYDERABAD: People using electric vehicles (EVs) can soon charge their vehicles by paying Rs 12.06 per kWh as service charges as the State government expedites the process to set up public charging stations.

According to the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), about 118 public vehicle charging stations are being installed across Hyderabad with the help of government incentives. These charging stations are coming up under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme.

This scheme is proposed by the Department of Heavy Industries to promote the use of EVs by providing accessible charging stations. Apart from Hyderabad, another 20 public charging stations are being set up in Warangal and Karimnagar, taking the total to 138. Already, there are some private charging stations in the city. All these would be ready by March, officials sad.

Earlier, the Ministry of Power issued revised standards and guidelines for charging infrastructure of EVs. In tune with the guidelines, the State has fixed the ceiling cost of service charges to be charged by the electric vehicle public charging stations. It approved the ceiling cost of service towards electric vehicle charges, installed under State/Central subsidy as at Rs 12.06 plus applicable GST.

Speaking to Express, TSREDCO Managing Director N Janaiah said that even though the service charge is fixed at Rs 12.06 per kWh, it is still cheaper than petrol and diesel. “If any four-wheeler requires 25 units to fully charge their vehicles, it costs Rs 300. When it comes to petrol, you can’t even get three litres of petrol with the same amount,” he said.

On the other hand, it consumes just Rs 6 per kWh at residential places, which is almost half of what the State is charging at public charging stations. “Since we are providing infrastructure and need to keep manpower, the cost is a little higher at public charging stations,” Janaiah added.

Two-wheelers can run upto 150 km after a full charge. For four-wheelers, 30 to 40 units is required for full charge.

Charging stations across State

Apart from the 188 charging stations in Hyderabad, 20 more public charging stations will be set up in Warangal and Karimnagar by March

