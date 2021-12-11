STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reopen Bansilalpet road closed by Railways: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

He said that multiple residents of the locality have been using the route for years. 

Published: 11th December 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav questioned the Railway officials on the road closure at Bansilalpet in Sanathnagar. He said that multiple residents of the locality have been using the route for years. 

While inaugurating the Basti Dawakhana at Hamali Basti in Bansilalpet division under Sanathnagar constituency, Srinivas Yadav directed the Town Planning and police officials to reopen the closed road immediately. “Despite all these hurdles faced by the public, the local BJP leaders are silent,” he said.

He urged the railway authorities to refrain from actions that could cause trouble to the people of the area. The Minister also said that the government proposed to have two Basti Dawakhanas in each division.

