Govt takes over SNDP as civic body falters

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the failure of the GHMC in implementing the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in Hyderabad, the State government has chipped in and decided to give special funds for implementing the programme.

This is because contractors are not enthused by the GHMC’s poor financial situation and are not coming forward to take up works. The SNDP was initiated over a year ago, after floods devastated Hyderabad in October, 2020. Tenders were called for the project thrice but there was no response from contractors. Many of them are sceptical about GHMC’s capacity to foot the bills after they executed the works.

Against this backdrop, the State government decided to convince contractors with an assurance that the bills would be released immediately after works were executed. The bill would be paid from the special funds of the government and not from GHMC Budget.

“As the SNDP is an essential project to mitigate flood devastation in the city, we have changed the plans. We will make much headway in SNDP works in the next four weeks,” a top government official told Express.

The GHMC had planned to take up SNDP works at an estimated cost of `858 crore. The work includes widening and improvement of nalas. Encroachments will also be removed. As the government is very particular about this, the Chief Secretary has decided to conduct a review on the works every Tuesday.