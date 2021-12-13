17th century sculptures unearthed in Telangana's Munagala temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several sculptures carved out of soapstone belonging to the 17th Century were unearthed from a temple’s premises at Munagala mandal headquarters in Suryapet district on Sunday.

As many as 18 sculptures of various deities were found while workers were digging for the construction of the foundation for a choultry on the premises of Sri Ramalingeswara and Hanuman Temple.

Based on the information given by local people, Dr. E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation, examined and identified the sculptures and revealed that they were of Vaikunthanarayana, Laxminarayana, Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, Venugopala, Rukmini, Satyabhama, Ramanuja, Tirumangai Alwar, Sathagopaystindra, Nammalwar and a few other alwars of the ‘12 alwars.’ Based on the style of art, it was ascertained that these sculptures belonged to the 17th century and were hoarded under the earth to protect them from the onslaught of the enemies around 1689-90 during their march towards Machilipatnam, according to Sivanagireddy. He has appealed to locals to erect them on pedestals inside the temple’s premises, with labels describing their historical importance, to preserve them for posterity.

Sculptures were buried to protect them

Based on the style of art, it was ascertained that the sculptures belong to the 17th century and were hoarded underground to protect them from the onslaught of enemies around 1689-90 during their march towards Machilipatnam