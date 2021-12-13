STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops fail to extract any info from silent Shilpa

Published: 13th December 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:32 AM

Published: 13th December 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Chowdary

Shilpa Chowdary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the three-day police custody of the alleged socialite- turned-scamster Shilpa Chowdary, the police failed to extract any information from her. Shilpa had reportedly secured crores of rupees from Rohini Reddy, Divya Reddy and Priyadarshini under the pretext of investment. However, her two accounts with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank had a total amount of Rs 48,000.

Even her bank transactions with Rohini and Priyadarshini were usually low amounts of money at different intervals. It is suspected that Divya had paid Chowdary in cash only. Also, apart from the residence of Shilpa and husband Shiva Prasad at Signature Villas, no other properties, belonging to the couple, were identified.

They were arrested on November 27 after one of their cheating victims filed a complaint with the Narsingi police station. They filed a bail plea, which was rejected, and they were shifted to judicial remand. Shiva was granted bail on December 2, while Shilpa was sent to remand after a complaint was registered against her. Narsingi police sought two-day custody, which was extended for three days on December 9. However, the police failed to extract a n y u s e f u l information.

Many questions, including where they acquired the huge sums for investment, the number of victims and the actual amount of money they had taken from their victims. Sources say the cheating victims had given them a portion of their illegally acquired money for investment and are keeping it under wraps to avoid getting caught. Shilpa will be presented before the court on Monday while her lawyers are prepped to argue for her bail. Narsingi police are reportedly filing for another police custody.

