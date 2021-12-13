STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR to flag off 1,350 SATs today

A total of 4,500 SAT vehicles were provided by the GHMC under the Driver-cum-owner Scheme.

Published: 13th December 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao will flag of f 1,350 Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) at Sanathnagar on December 13. The new SAT vehicles will cover the newly formed areas. Each tipper can carry 1.5 metric tonnes of waste. A total of 4,500 SAT vehicles were provided by the GHMC under the Driver-cum-owner Scheme.

In addition to GHMC Swatch Autos, 750 private autos are working in solid waste collection. Thus, a total of 5,250 SATs (4,500 GHMC and 750 private) will be working in door-to-door collection of solid waste. The vehicles are provided with a partition for carrying wet and dry waste separately and a provision is given for hazardous waste collection. Each auto will cover 450-500 households and costs Rs 7,25,805.

