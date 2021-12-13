Sozzled Hyderabad techie crashes car into divider

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee was found driving under the influence of alcohol at Vidyanagar Railway bridge on Sunday morning. Kiran, 40, had partied with his friends on Saturday night in Amberpet. Aware that he could not drive till his place in DD Colony, he stayed back at his friend’s place in Vidyanagar. He started in the morning at 6.30 am for his home.

After some time, Kiran lost control over the car and rammed the divider on the flyover. Fortunately, he did not hit any other vehicle and there were no casualties. Police reached the spot and checked the alcohol percentage which was way higher than the permissible amount. Kiran did not suffer any injuries though the car was damaged.