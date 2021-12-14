STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyberabad police nab 3 ganja smugglers from Maharashtra

The gang members travelled using lorries and reached Patancheru bus stand on Saturday.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, on Monday, busted a ganja smuggling racket in Medchal and arrested three persons belonging to an interstate ganja smuggling racket. However, the kingpin Pentya Chowhan, and other accused Pangi Mallesh and Usha Chouhan are still absconding, for which teams have deputed, the police added. The cops also seized 65 kg of ganja from them, said PV Padmaja, DCP Balanagar. The arrested persons have been identified as Karan Nana Jadhav, Devki Chouhan and Indu Mohite, the DCP added.

The gang was reportedly transporting the banned drug from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra’s Akola. Pentya is the financier and organiser of this smuggling racket and had lured the other accused for their assistance in carrying out this job for Rs 5,000 each, the police said. The gang members started by train from Akola towards AP’s Annavaram, where they collected 30 bags of ganja from Mallesh. Then, all of them started their return journey on Friday.

The gang members travelled using lorries and reached Patancheru bus stand on Saturday. Mallesh and Usha ran away from the RTC bus stand fearing police action and instructed the other accused persons to reach Akola through National Highway 44. When the accused were on their way, the police caught them in Medchal.

