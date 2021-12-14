A fun weekend for amateur radio geeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth edition of the Lamakaan Annual Radio Convention (LARC-4) held at the Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) saw the presence of hundreds of ham (amateur radio) operators from across the country.

Held over the weekend, it organised several technical events that aimed at providing an opportunity for ham operators to showcase their experiments with newer radio techniques and wireless technologies.

People interacted with each other and exchanged their knowledge over the different technologies that could develop their skills as radio operators. A session on QO-100 Up -Converter, the first geostationary satellite built by amateurs, certainly turned out to be an informative session.

While the hobbyists presented their models, a flea market drew great crowds. People from across the country put up stalls and sold electronic gadgets that ranged from hair dryers to adapters, spare parts and also equipment needed to set up a radio station. One of the stalls had electronic gadgets that were used in the 90’s, which brought in a moment of nostalgia to everyone who shopped a little something at the market.