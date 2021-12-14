STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conmen pose as Income Tax officials, loot one kg of gold jewellery in Hyderabad

On Monday afternoon, four persons entered into the house of a Realtor, claiming to be I-T officials and informed that they were on a search operation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major loot, four unidentified persons impersonating as officials from the Income Tax department, looted gold jewellery weighing over one kg from a flat located in highly secured gated community in Gachibowli on Monday.

Police registered a case and started investigation. They said that special teams have also been deputed to nab the accused. The accused travelled in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga at the time of the offence.

The victim's family resides in Orange county, a high rise apartment complex. On Monday afternoon, four persons entered into the house of a Realtor, claiming to be I-T officials and informed that they were on a search operation.

They made the realtor's wife Bhagya laxmi and her driver sit in the hall, collected keys of almirahs and lockers and started searching the house. 

Some time later, they left the house informing that the search was completed. Only then, the inmates realised that the gold jewellery was missing. Later they found that there was no searches from the I-T department and the persons who came to their home were crooks.

Later in the evening, they lodged a complaint at Gachibowli police station. Further investigation is under way.

