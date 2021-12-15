4 fake CBI officials steal 1.3 kg of gold in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons impersonating CBI officials reportedly ‘raided’ the house of a realtor in Gachibowli and stole 1.3 kg of gold.

According to the police, the four accused entered the apartment, where the realtor Subramaniam, his wife Baghya Laxmi and their two kids aged 12 and 8 reside, and scanned the entire house smoothly. The ease with which they entered and their movement point to the fact that they could be closely related with the family or have been observing them for a long time, a police official said.

“Two of the gang members were sitting in the hall with Laxmi, the kids and one of their drivers while the two others carried out the ‘raid’. They took the keys from Laxmi’s handbag and opened the locker. The gold ornaments stocked in the cupboard were taken away by them, said Detective Inspector Lal Madar.

Chances of enmity are being considered in the probe and CCTV footage is being verified, an official said.