‘Troubleshooter’ Harish Rao in trouble: Telangana Congress working president Jagga Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA and PCC working president T Jagga Reddy termed the results of the MLC elections as a ‘moral victory’ for the party. Had Finance Minister T Harish Rao refrained from holding his “camps”, the Congress would have done even better, he felt.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy held that the ruling TRS’ insecurities had led it to indulge in ‘camp politics’. He referred to the manner in which TRS had shifted MPTCs, ZPTCs and Municipal Councillors to camps in other States, prior to the elections.

Jagga Reddy, whose wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy contested from composite (Old) Medak district, said that despite several inducements by the TRS, the Congress was able to cross the 231 mark and received seven votes from TRS members. “It is a moral victory for the Congress. Apart from safeguarding our votebank, we were able to get votes from others,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Minister T Harish Rao, he said the so-called ‘troubleshooter’ of TRS was now in deep trouble. Despite exhausting all his energies to safeguard the TRS votebank, it had fallen prey to other parties. “With these results, we are now confident that we shall be gaining lost ground in the next Assembly elections,” he asserted.