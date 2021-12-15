Understanding uterine anomalies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malformations in the uterus that develop during embryonic life are known as congenital anomalies of the uterus. A uterine anomaly is when a woman’s uterus develops differently when in the womb. Less than five per cent of women have congenital anomalies of the uterus, however, it has been observed that 25 per cent of women, who experienced miscarriage or pre-term delivery, have a congenital uterine anomaly. There are various types of congenital uterine anomalies:

Septate uterus: In this condition, the uterus appears normal from the surface, but is divided into two different halves by a septum, on the inside. It is one of the most commonly diagnosed congenital uterine anomalies, responsible for 45 per cent of all congenital uterine anomaly cases.

Arcuate uterus: The uterus appears normal from the outside, but there is a shallow groove of 1 cm or less in the internal surface of the endometrial cavity. These makeup for seven per cent of all congenital uterine anomalies.

Bicornuate uterus: The uterus has a groove on the external surface and two endometrial cavities. The uterus appears to be separated into two halves, excluding the lower part. Bicornuate uterus makes up for 25 per cent of all congenital uterine anomalies.

Unicornuate uterus: Only half of the uterus has developed from one Mullerian duct, making up for 15 per cent of all congenital uterine anomalies.

Uterine agenesis: The uterus fails to develop. This condition is prevalent in 10 per cent of women with congenital uterine anomalies.

Uterus didelphys: The two halves of the uterus develop completely separate, making up for 7.5 per cent of the cases.

The condition is recognised at the onset of puberty, when menstruation begins or fails to begin. It can only be treated with surgery. However, some women don’t require treatment if the anomaly doesn’t interfere with their pregnancy. In most cases, women don’t experience any problems.

(Dr. Manjula Anagani, HoD of Gynecology, CARE Hospitals)