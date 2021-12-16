STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB case: Ex-HMDA official’s wife cries foul

Jagan’s wife Laxmi, who is Additional SP, Police Training Centre, Amberpet, alleged that the searches on her husband and their house, were at the behest of a DSP deputed to ACB.

The ACB officials nabbed a sub-registrar officer in Bhadradri in a bribery case.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: G Jagan, former DSP of Enforcement Wing of the HMDA and his private security guard Ramu, who were arrested by the ACB on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a builder in the city, were produced before the Special court for ACB cases on Wednesday. They would be sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, Jagan’s wife Laxmi, who is Additional SP, Police Training Centre, Amberpet, alleged that the searches on her husband and their house, were at the behest of a DSP deputed to ACB, as Jagan refused to do him a favour in a land issue.

DSP Achyuta Rao had asked Jagan to act in favour of Koteshwar Rao, who claims to have given the bribe, but since he refused their request, Achyuta Rao influenced ACB to carry out these searches. “I will take it up with senior officials in the department. My husband willingly took a loop line posting at HMDA due to health issues and also to focus on our children’s education. We never wanted money through other means. Though both of us are in service for around 25 years, we purchased a flat on loan. We are ready for any probe,” said Laxmi while speaking to the media after Jagan’s arrest. The searches which began on Tuesday afternoon concluded late on Wednesday. Jagan is accused to have received Rs 2 lakh bribe from Koteshwar Rao, through his personal security guard Ramu in June 2021.

