STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Canara Bank transfers Rs 10 crore to Telugu Akademi

Canara Bank Manager M Sadhana was involved in the fixed deposits fraud which swindled the Akademi of Rs 64.50 crore.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Canara Bank of Chandanagar trasnferred Rs 10 crore to Telugu Akademi on Wednesday, which the Akademi had lost in the Rs 64.50 crore fixed deposits fraud. Akademi’s accounts officer S Ramesh had swindled more than Rs 60 crore with the help of a person named Yerrajennela Somasekar and several others, including personnel of Union Bank, Canara Bank, AP Mercantile Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, and a few realtors.

Canara Bank Manager M Sadhana was involved in the scam. The fraud took place for over 10 months. The money was invested in real estate, several properties and was also used for clearing debts. It is reported that the bank personnel and others involved were planning to replace the money in the bank accounts. Out of the illegally withdrawn 43 fixed deposits, Karwan branch of the UBI withdrew the amount in 26 instances followed by 11 and six times by UBI, Santhosh Nagar, and Canara Bank, Chandanagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Akademi fixed deposits fraud Canara Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp