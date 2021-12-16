STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Caught for not drinking and driving  

It was a regular Tuesday night. I was driving back home from work and all of a sudden, I ran into a traffic jam at a place where there usually isn’t any.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk driving

Image used for representational purpose only

By Bhavneet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a regular Tuesday night. I was driving back home from work and all of a sudden, I ran into a traffic jam at a place where there usually isn’t any. This could only mean one thing, a drink-and-drive check. 

Now, I usually don’t drive drunk and on the days I do, I keep it under the permissible limit. However, today wasn’t that day as I was over 100 hours away from my last sip of beer. Confident, I drove towards the cop standing with the breathalyser and volunteered to blow in it (don’t smirk, we’ve all done that).
An experienced cop knows that anyone willing to do that hasn’t been drinking and the optimistic look of apprehending a potential criminal disappeared from his face. Still, taking no chances, he extended the breathalyser and I blew my responsible-citizen-sober-breath into it.

express Illustration

The cop looked at the reading and continued to stare at the meter. Then, he looked up and asked me to blow in it again. ‘Uh-oh’, I thought, ‘that’s never a good sign.’ I started frantically searching my recent memories for a pint.

He asked me to repeat the process. I diligently adhered. But from the look on his face, I could tell that the reading was far worse this time. He was probably thinking ‘this guy is so drunk he just volunteered to go to jail.’

He asked me to step out of the car. At this point, it was too late to stop adhering — so I did. Two more cops showed up, gearing up to catch a big one. The cars behind mine got a free show on their hands. I could see a father telling his son, ‘This is what happens when you drink and drive’. A small kid from the movie, Chak De India, ran towards my car and wrote ‘gaddar (traitor)’ on it.

He asked me to blow in it again. I took a deep breath, gathering all the pollution of Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 in my lungs, and blew into the breathalyser while letting out an SOS prayer to all the gods I could think of.

This time, he looked at the meter, looked back at me, and in a heavy Hyderabadi accent asked, ‘sanitizer lagae kya? (did you happen to use a sanitizer?)’ Bewildered, I said, ‘yes’. And, all the three cops burst out laughing! Turns out, if you use a sanitiser inside a car with the windows up, it dramatically increases the levels of alcohol in the air inside — which is what the breathalyser was picking up on. They let me go but in the rear-view mirror of my car, I could still see them laughing. 

This has been pretty common. So, to all the lockdown geniuses who were trying to get drunk using a sanitiser, you were 50 per cent right because it can get you caught.

(Bhavneet is a stand-up comedian and this may be his new material)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drunk and drive sanitiser breathalyser
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp