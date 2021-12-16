STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LED lighting along Hyderabad outer ring road to improve safety at nights

Published: 16th December 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

The ORR stretch between Kokapet and Shamshabad is illuminated with LED lights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has completed LED lighting on a 136 km stretch from Kokapet to Shamshabad so as to reduce accidents during the night and enhance safety for road users. On the instructions of the MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, HGCL has taken up the work of providing LED illumination on ORR from Kokapet to Shamshabad for the main carriageway, interchanges, service road for 1 km on either side of the junctions and underpasses areas for a total length of 136 km.

The work has been taken up in four packages at a cost of Rs 100.22 crore which includes operations and maintenance of seven years. The lighting of the main carriageway, service roads and interchanges between Gachibowli to Shamshabad and four other interchanges were completed in March 2018 at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Rs 100 cr

