New Year rush: 3 weed oil sellers held in 2 cases in Hyderabad

Published: 16th December 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three drug peddlers, one inter-state and two regional, were arrested for procuring weed oil from Paderu and selling the same in Hyderabad. Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Wednesday that the interstate peddler, Sampathi Kiran Kumar is a native of Visakhapatnam who noticed the soaring demand for weed and weed oil and began procuring it from Paderu. He was previously arrested by Pithapuram police in 2020 when he peddled weed oil. After his release in August 2020, he contacted a supplier from Paderu, Vinod from whom he obtained weed oil and sold it in Hyderabad at Rs 1,000 per litre.

The other two drug peddlers, Mohammed Irfan and Shail Kamal, are distant relatives and residents of Falaknuma and Yapral respectively. In view of the upcoming New Year celebrations, the duo noticed a surge in demand for addictive substances. They contacted a supplier, Gowtham from Paderu, and bought two litres of hash oil from him.” The three peddlers were nabbed by Task Force teams. About 3.5 litres of weed oil was seized from their custody.

