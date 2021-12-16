Talasani Srinivas, corporators in huddle ahead of GHMC council meet
Published: 16th December 2021
HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Wednesday, held a meeting with corporators and party leaders ahead of the GHMC council meeting scheduled to be held on December 18. During the meeting, he urged the corporators to play a proactive role in the GHMC council meetings. He recalled that only 25 corporators had attended the previous virtual GHMC council meeting.
At a time when BJP leaders were behaving aggressively and seeking GHMC council meetings, the TRS corporators too have to play an active role in civic body affairs, Srinivas Yadav told them. A couple of corporators raised the issue of not having enough funds to sanction developmental works, to which the Minister said things would improve soon.