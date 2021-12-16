STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Talasani Srinivas, corporators in huddle ahead of GHMC council meet

At a time when BJP leaders were behaving aggressively and seeking GHMC council meetings, the TRS corporators too have to play an active role in civic body affairs, Srinivas Yadav told the corporators.

Published: 16th December 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, on Wednesday, held a meeting with corporators and party leaders ahead of the GHMC council meeting scheduled to be held on December 18. During the meeting, he urged the corporators to play a proactive role in the GHMC council meetings. He recalled that only 25 corporators had attended the previous virtual GHMC council meeting.

At a time when BJP leaders were behaving aggressively and seeking GHMC council meetings, the TRS corporators too have to play an active role in civic body affairs, Srinivas Yadav told them. A couple of corporators raised the issue of not having enough funds to sanction developmental works, to which the Minister said things would improve soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talasani Srinivas Yadav GHMC Council meeting TRS GHMC corporators
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp