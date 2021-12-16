University of Hyderabad professor elected fellow of Delhi NAAS

By Express News Service

A professor working at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), Delhi. Dr. B Senthilkumaran, professor in Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, has been honoured with this fellowship for his work in fish molecular endocrinology, reproductive biology and aquaculture and Nanotoxicology.

Prof B Senthilkumaran unravelled the molecular mechanisms of sexual development and gamete maturation in fish models using functional genomics and molecular endocrinological approaches.