University of Hyderabad professor elected fellow of Delhi NAAS
Prof B Senthilkumaran unravelled the molecular mechanisms of sexual development and gamete maturation in fish models using functional genomics and molecular endocrinological approaches.
Published: 16th December 2021 09:18 AM | Last Updated: 16th December 2021 09:18 AM
A professor working at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), Delhi. Dr. B Senthilkumaran, professor in Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, has been honoured with this fellowship for his work in fish molecular endocrinology, reproductive biology and aquaculture and Nanotoxicology.
