Hyderabad: 24-year-old newlywed woman kills self over marital issues

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old newlywed woman died on Friday after reportedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Serilingampally under Chandanagar police station limits. The parents of the victim alleged that her husband was impotent, which wasn't mentioned to them before the wedding.

The victim, Khadeja Fathima, got married to Syed Hameed (32) who works as a research analyst in Saudi Arabia, in August. The couple resides in Doyens Colony in Serilingampally.

Hameed left for Saudi Arabia in October and would contact her infrequently, due to which she became depressed and mentioned the same to her in-laws, the police said. She was informed that he hadn’t been doing well and that he would contact her when he recovered, the police added.

Chandanagar CI Kastro said, "Fathima wrote a message to her friend before killing herself, which can be considered as a suicide note for probe. I am not able to bear this any longer." She then died by suicide.

Explaining the parents' allegations about harassment, the CI said, "The (number of times) the couple got along physically can be counted on fingers. He always avoided getting close to her physically and used to generally return home only after 3 am. Her in-laws were also harassing her by restricting Fathima from going out."

She used to share with her family members that her husband is not gelling with her and is not responding to her calls and messages. Her family members would advise her to compromise and not break the marriage.

When she shared the same with her inlaws, they only diverted by saying he is not keeping well and asked her to wait. "A case was registered under Section 306 of the IPC and her in-laws taken into custody. Hameed is also alerted on the case booked against him," the CI added.

