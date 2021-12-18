STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 24-year-old newlywed woman kills self over marital issues

The parents of the victim alleged that her husband was impotent, which wasn't mentioned to them before the wedding.

Published: 18th December 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old newlywed woman died on Friday after reportedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Serilingampally under Chandanagar police station limits. The parents of the victim alleged that her husband was impotent, which wasn't mentioned to them before the wedding.

The victim, Khadeja Fathima, got married to Syed Hameed (32) who works as a research analyst in Saudi Arabia, in August. The couple resides in Doyens Colony in Serilingampally.

Hameed left for Saudi Arabia in October and would contact her infrequently, due to which she became depressed and mentioned the same to her in-laws, the police said. She was informed that he hadn’t been doing well and that he would contact her when he recovered, the police added.

Chandanagar CI Kastro said, "Fathima wrote a message to her friend before killing herself, which can be considered as a suicide note for probe. I am not able to bear this any longer." She then died by suicide.

Explaining the parents' allegations about harassment, the CI said, "The (number of times) the couple got along physically can be counted on fingers. He always avoided getting close to her physically and used to generally return home only after 3 am. Her in-laws were also harassing her by restricting Fathima from going out."

She used to share with her family members that her husband is not gelling with her and is not responding to her calls and messages. Her family members would advise her to compromise and not break the marriage.

When she shared the same with her inlaws, they only diverted by saying he is not keeping well and asked her to wait. "A case was registered under Section 306 of the IPC and her in-laws taken into custody. Hameed is also alerted on the case booked against him," the CI added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serilingampally Hyderabad suicide Hyderabad marriage harassment Troubled marriage
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp