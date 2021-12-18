STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restaurant staffers beat labourer to death in Hyderabad, arrested

While heading home on Wednesday night, the victim was attacked by the manager and cashier of Moghuls Paradiez restaurant, who were in an inebriated condition.

Published: 18th December 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer was beaten to death by the manager and cashier of a restaurant, who allegedly suspected that the former was a thief, in Hyderabad on Thursday. The deceased person was identified as Amar Bharik, a resident of Izzath Nagar under KPHB police station limits, hailed from Odisha.

According to KPHB CI Kishan Kumar, the victim worked in Kondapur limits. While heading home on Wednesday night, he was attacked by the duo, Aravind and Manjunath Reddy, manager and cashier of Moghuls Paradiez restaurant, who were celebrating their birthday and were in an inebriated condition.

Since they were intoxicated, the two reportedly mistook Amar for a thief and thrashed him. After beating the victim up, they left him in the hotel cellar. On Thursday morning, one of the hotel staffers named Hemanth noticed Amar in the cellar, checked his mobile phone, found the contact number of the latter's father and informed them about the victim.

On learning about the incident, Amar's wife Satyabhama rushed to the spot and attended to him. However, the victim had died by then.

Hyderabad lynching Moghuls Paradiez restaurant KPHB Izzath Nagar
