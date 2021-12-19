18-yr-old Inter student goes missing in Hyderabad after learning about results

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student left his house on learning that he had flunked in two subjects in the recently released first-year results. The incident took place on Friday night in Apurupa Colony under Jeedimetla police station. The missing boy, K Vamshi, 18, is a student of Narayana College, Kukatpally.

NSUI, ABVP call for bandh

The National Students Union India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) issued a bandh call against “irregularities” in Intermediate results. While the NSUI bandh call is for December 20, the ABVP has called for one a day later on December 21.