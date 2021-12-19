94% cast vote against Hyderabad liquor store referendum

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results of the referendum against a liquor store in Bhoiguda were declared on Saturday. Overall, 94.52 per cent of citizens at Bhoiguda voted against the liquor shop. The referendum was conducted by the Hakku Initiative on Friday following a request by locals since it was set up on the ground floor of a residential apartment complex.

In the referendum, residents were asked: Do you want wine shops in your area? Yes or No? Residents participated in the referendum. A total of 876 votes were cast in four polling booths. The number of votes against the liquor shop was 828. Only 30 votes were in favour while 19 votes were classified as disqualified.