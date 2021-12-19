BJP, Congress corporators call GHMC body meet a sham

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress corporators on Saturday hit out at Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi over the manner in which the GHMC general body meeting was conducted saying matters of public interest were not discussed. The elected representatives also condemned the abrupt adjournment of the council terming the entire exercise a sham.

They also expressed their displeasure over journalists not being allowed into the press gallery to cover the council meeting.

The corporators criticised the Mayor for failing to give convincing replies on crucial issues raised by both the BJP and TRS. They alleged that the Mayor and GHMC officials had not come prepared despite the fact that the council meeting was being held for the first time after the new body was elected.

Champapet BJP Corporator Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy said the only development seen in the city was due to the Rs 1,450 crore funds released by the Central government. The TRS was primarily focussed on publicity for itself, he alleged.

The saffron leaders accused TRS corporators of using the council meeting as a platform for showering praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao instead of focussing on public issues. Of the 94 questions given by BJP, only a handful of questions were discussed, they said.

BJP Corporator from Gunfoundry division, B Surekha said she had raised queries about GHMC’s preparedness in view of a possible. However, the concerned health officials were absent.

Mailardevpally Corporator Tokala Srinivas Reddy (BJP) said journalists were deliberately kept out of the general body meeting as the TRS would stand exposed.

Congress Corporator D Rajasekhar Reddy said the Strategic Nala Development Programme was the most important issue given the inundation of the city whenever there is heavy rainfall. This wasn’t discussed, he pointed out.

Rajasekhar Reddy said though sweeping machines were available, GHMC sweepers were being used to clean roads which were supposed to be maintained by Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRPM) agencies.