STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Family tries to kill themselves near Pragathi Bhavan

A couple from Nadargul and their children attempted to immolate themselves in front of Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday morning.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers; unemployment; urban poor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple from Nadargul and their children attempted to immolate themselves in front of Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday morning. M Iliah, 34 and his wife Anuradha, 32 who are labourers and their children aged nine, eight and six approached the BB1 gate of Pragathi Bhavan with a 7-litre petrol can, trying to set themselves afire.

Police personnel who were present at the spot foiled the family’s attempt. According to CI Niranjan Kumar, “Iliah claimed that he has five acres of land which he lost to a Central Government project in Nadargul, in 2010. He said he filed a complaint in 2017 stating that he was not paid the compensation that was due to him. He believes that officials have taken his share of compensation and reached Pragathi Bhavan in order to persuade the Chief Minister to ensure justice for his family.”

Police said revenue records will be checked to seen if Iliah did indeed have five acres of land earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labourers Pragathi Bhavan
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp