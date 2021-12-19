Family tries to kill themselves near Pragathi Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple from Nadargul and their children attempted to immolate themselves in front of Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday morning. M Iliah, 34 and his wife Anuradha, 32 who are labourers and their children aged nine, eight and six approached the BB1 gate of Pragathi Bhavan with a 7-litre petrol can, trying to set themselves afire.

Police personnel who were present at the spot foiled the family’s attempt. According to CI Niranjan Kumar, “Iliah claimed that he has five acres of land which he lost to a Central Government project in Nadargul, in 2010. He said he filed a complaint in 2017 stating that he was not paid the compensation that was due to him. He believes that officials have taken his share of compensation and reached Pragathi Bhavan in order to persuade the Chief Minister to ensure justice for his family.”

Police said revenue records will be checked to seen if Iliah did indeed have five acres of land earlier.