Hyderabad man suspected to be mentally ill arrested for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A carpenter was killed by a man suspected to be suffering from mental health issues at a furniture workshop in Kishan Nagar on Saturday. The accused has been taken into custody by Asif Nagar police under murder charges.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammed Farooq, 34, hails from Uttar Pradesh. He was staying with an acquaintance in Asif Nagar for a couple of days, before going to Bengaluru. As Farooq, owing to his mental health issues, was causing problems for his host and the latter’s family, the host sent Farooq to a furniture workshop owned by one of his friends in Kishan Nagar. The host told Farooq to spend Saturday night in the workshop with Jitender, 24, a carpenter who works and stays at the workshop, before leaving for Bengaluru the next day.

When one of the workers reached the workshop on Sunday morning, he found Jitender dead and Farooq with head injuries.

A police official said, “When we took the accused into custody, he was not answering our questions properly, which is why we suspect that he has mental health issues. It is unsure if Farooq tried to escape from the workshop. We believe a fight took place between the duo as there are injuries on both their bodies. The injuries are caused by a hammer and other tools that are present in the workshop.”

Farooq also allegedly misbehaved with some women in the area on Saturday evening and was reportedly thrashed by them.