STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

11 of a gang held in Telangana's Suryapet with antique Buddha idol

The idol would cost around Rs 30 lakh, said SP S Rajendra Prasad. 

Published: 21st December 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suryapet police on Monday, December 20, 2021, arrested a 11-member gang and seized from them an antique panchaloha idol of Gautam Buddha. The idol would cost around Rs 30 lakh, said SP S Rajendra Prasad. Cops conducted searches near the new bus stand in Suryapet town.  They also seized the idol, a cash counting machine, a weighing machine and an SUV. The idol weighs 26.30 kg.

The police found that around five years ago, M Venugopal from AP purchased the idol from unknown persons in Guntur district for Rs 5 lakh, believing it would bring him luck. However, when he did not get any desired results, he decided to sell the idol. He and his friends planned to sell the idol to another gang for Rs 1 crore. The other gang also made a plan to sell the idol again for Rs 2 crore. Accordingly, both gangs arrived in Suryapet town to close the deal, where they were nabbed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryapet police Gautam Buddha Buddha idol Suryapet
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp